District 2 students speak with astronauts in the ISS using amateur radio

Ryan Mutch
Posted at 10:32 AM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 15:14:14-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — District 2 students will have the unique opportunity to have a conversation with some people who are out of this world.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station(ISS) will be patching back down to Earth to speak with students from District 2.

Prior to their launch, the astronauts were able to obtain their amateur radio licenses. Not too far behind in the radio race, three students from District 2 are in the process of obtaining their amateur radio license as well.

As the ISS passes over Colorado Springs, the astronauts aboard will have a ten-minute conversation with the students.

The conversation will contain questions about the likes of science, technology, engineering, math, and of course radio. Students from the 3rd to 11th grade were nominated by their teachers to be those who ask the questions.

This unique and exciting opportunity is accessible due to the efforts of Amateur Radio on the International Space Station(ARISS).

The event will happen on Apr. 22 at 11:30 a.m. at Stratton Meadows Elementary.
