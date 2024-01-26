District 2 students get chance to speak with astronaut live from space

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — District 2 students are going to share an experience that is sure to last them a lifetime.

Students from Stratton Meadows Elementary and Thrive Homeschool Academy have been given the opportunity to speak with an astronaut live from space.

According to the release, the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS), have confirmed scheduling with the two schools on Friday Feb. 2.

The students will gather for an assembly at 11 a.m., and make contact with astronaut, Loral O’Hara, who is on-board the International Space Station at 11:28 a.m.

The students will then have 10 minutes to interact with the O’Hara, who will surely be asked many of the student’s favorite STEM questions, as they have been studying the International Space Station, amateur radio, and solar eclipses in preparation for this event.

ARISS conducts 60 to 80 of these events globally per year.

If you want to watch the live stream of the event you can watch on D2's website.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.