District 11 tutor arrested for incest, sexual assault on a child

Jessica Noll | WCPO
Posted at 9:48 AM, Nov 30, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS — Earlier this month, Colorado Springs School District 11's Audubon Elementary School sent a letter to inform parents and guardians about the arrest of tutor Ariana Stull, 32, on felony charges of aggravated incest and sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust.

The letter issued by the elementary school states that the charges are unrelated to Stull's role as a tutor and says the school is working with the Colorado Springs Police Department during the investigation.

Stull has no previous criminal history in the state of Colorado.

The heavily-redacted arrest affidavit outlines details of a past encounter in which Stull allegedly went into a 15-year-old boy's room, climbed on top of him, and moved inappropriately on top of him.

The document also alleges Stull and a 17-year-old she is related to would touch each other, and after the alleged victim turned 18, the two began a sexual relationship in April of 2022.

Stull admitted the relationship when questioned by police, according to the arrest affidavit. She's being held at the El Paso County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
