District 11 student artwork on display at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co — A new exhibit that incorporates art and astrophysics is open at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center. The Gift is an immersive exhibit that is featuring District 11 student artwork.

Students that participated in a creative exploratory program called The Collective were in-residence with artists from The Gift for a total of six weeks. During that time students learned from other artists and created their own works that are being displayed in the exhibit.

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center District 11 student art is featured in The Gift exhibit on display at the Colorado Springs Fine Art Center.

“This program creates an important space of intergenerational learning where our campus and broader communities can be in dialogue to share ideas and shape new knowledge,” said Michael Christiano, director of visual arts and museum at the Fine Arts Center.

The Gift is a story of two stars interconnected and the life journey they share. The exhibit anticipates the viewer to question their place in the universe and the connection we share with people both near and far.

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center A person viewing a piece of art on display from The Gift exhibit at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center.

The Gift is a collaborative project between Dr. Gosnell, Balasubramanian, and creative producer Dr. Andrew Kircher. The book and the exhibition-space feature artwork by Amy Myers with design by Katie Hodge. The original score is by Tina-Hanaé Miller with an arrangement by Solomon Hoffman.

The Gift has been open since March 3rd. District 11 student pieces will be on display for viewing until June 18th.

