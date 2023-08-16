District 11 launches new transportation routes for school buses

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wednesday is the first day of school for Colorado Springs' District 11 students. Getting to class is looking different this year.

Transportation services have been adjusted for this school year starting Wednesday. Some changes include consolidated bus stops to make sure the bus routes are more efficient.

These changes could mean a longer walk for some students who will have to walk to designated bus stops to catch their ride to school. This will also mean buses will be filled with more students than last year.

For students who live in certain rural areas, District 11 has partnered with contracted transportation services, like Hop Skip Driveand Ever Driven to get students to school safely. These services will take students to school in cars, vans, and SUVs.

Despite the changes in transportation, educators say they don’t want parents to be discouraged about the upcoming school year.

I spoke with, Rochelle Williams, Freedom Elementary’s principal. She says she’s excited to have kids back in the classroom.

“I am looking forward to the progress, that continuing momentum that we made last year and just moving forward both academically and socially, meeting all our student’s needs,” said Williams.

But she tells me bus routes aren’t the only challenge local schools are facing. Recruiting and retaining high quality staff is another challenge. Last year District 11’s superintendent and board passed pay raises, making them one of the highest paying districts in the Springs.

Part of the reason for the consolidated routes is the continuing bus driver shortage that all districts are facing. Right now, District 11 is looking to hire bus drivers, along with several other positions, from teachers to paraprofessionals and counselors. To apply, visit here.

