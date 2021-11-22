Watch
Dispatcher shortage impacting Pueblo Police

In mid-October, the dispatch center was only half staffed
PUEBLO — For police officers, dispatchers are the first line of contact to the public in an emergency. However, the dispatch center at the Pueblo Police Department is feeling the impacts of the nationwide staff shortage.

On October 11, the dispatch center was only half-staffed with 12 employees, five of which we having to undergo over six weeks of training for the position.

Data presented to City Council by the Pueblo Police Chief regarding the staffing shortage in the dispatch center.

After November 2, the center hired seven new employees bring them to a total of 17 dispatchers outside of management.

The center is still actively hiring, if you are interested in applying click here.

