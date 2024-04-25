Discovery Canyon Campus High School breaks ground on new field house

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Discovery Canyon Campus High School (DDCHS) in Academy School District 20 held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new field house on Wednesday.

The 18,000-square-foot facility will serve as an indoor space for D20 students and staff practicing a variety of sports. The DCCHS Field House will also be used for physical education classes, testing space, and other classroom activities.

"A lot of times, you know, they're out in the snow trying to do their practice," said Kristi Creps, who donated to the Field House. "So, our goal was to really have a place where everyone can come up and have a facility that was theirs."

The project is expected to be completed by August 1.

