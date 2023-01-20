Discovery Canyon Campus briefly evacuated due to water main break

COLORADO SPRINGS — Due to a water main break, the Discovery Canyon Campus was evacuated this morning.

After arriving on the scene and assessing the situation, the Colorado Springs Fire Department ultimately allowed staff and students to return to the building.

Academy District 20 notified parents of the incident, and school proceedings have returned to normal.

