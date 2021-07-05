Discover Colorado 3,000 feet above the ground in a hot air balloon

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo – When Mike Marchand started Rocky Mountain Balloon Adventures in 1986, he had no idea that the business would grow into what it is today. Now, after running the business for 35 years, he’s in the process of turning it over to his son, Austin.

Rocky Mountain Balloon Adventures takes eager sightseers 2,000 to 3,000 feet above the beautiful valley of Pagosa Springs, Colo. in a hot air balloon.

“We have 360-degree view of mountains,” says Austin.

“A good clear day we can see 300 miles away, all the way down to Gallop, New Mexico,” says Mike. “You’re going to see the valleys and the canyons and the animals - deer, elk, foxes, bears, there’s so much to see here.”

Denver7 | Discover Colorado Discover Colorado streaming free on your TV: Search 'Denver7+'

Rocky Mountain Balloon Adventures has become a staple in the Pagosa Springs community. Having been around for 35 years, it’s not uncommon for them to be greeted with coffee and breakfast if they land in a neighbor’s backyard.

“It’s really rewarding to see people in town who are very excited when the balloon lands in their yard. Most people are very supportive of us here, you know, they love the balloon,” says Austin.