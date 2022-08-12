Disabled Colorado Veteran now homeless after being evicted, did not know he needed to pay property taxes

FREMONT COUNTY — David Purnell, a disabled Air Force Veteran, finds himself homeless and in the middle of a battle to get his property back.

Purnell failed to pay his property taxes for three years. The 54-year-old man is cognitively impaired after being shot in the head while serving in the military. He says he did not know he was supposed to pay the property taxes after he paid off his VA loan, because the property taxes were included in the loan for the roughly 30 years prior.

An investment company purchased Purnell's home through a treasurers deed in January, forcing the Fremont County Sheriff's Office to evict him.

When a Real Estate Agent in Fremont County, Chris Donley, heard about Purnell's situation she felt compelled to help him, knowing that a Colorado law allows a 9-year grace period for people with disabilities to pay back what is owed on their property taxes.

Donley has hired a Real Estate Attorney to represent Purnell's case in hopes of getting him his home back.

