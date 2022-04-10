Diocese breaks ground for new home for expecting mothers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Catholic Diocese of Colorado Springs began construction on Saturday of a new facility to help pregnant women who are homeless in the community. Bishop James Golka led the blessing and groundbreaking ceremony for Mater Filius Colorado Springs.

The facility will be built on the property of St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish in Briargate. Program Director Lisa Schmitz explained the purpose of Mater Filius is to give a home to women who have no home.

"There are some great services in Colorado Springs that help families but none specifically aimed at helping pregnant moms who need housing and there's really no specific place where they can go," Schmitz said. "There's anywhere from a couple dozen to three dozen moms that we know of every year who are pregnant and who don't have housing."

Any pregnant mother in need of a home will be welcome to the program regardless of their faith. The program also provides assistance to mothers with their careers, education, nutrition, budgeting, and finances.

