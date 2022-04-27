'Dining Out For Life' expands to Colorado Springs to help even more severely ill Coloradans

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the first time in nearly 30 years, "Dining Out For Life" is expanding to Colorado Springs to help even more severely ill Coloradans.

Denver-based non-profit Project Angel Heart is holding its 28th annual "Dining Out for Life" Thursday fundraiser to help raise funds.

The organization improves the health and well-being of people with severe illness by preparing and delivering medically tailored meals. The meals are created by professional chefs and a registered dietitian and are tailored to meet clients’ individual and medical dietary needs in an effort to alleviate hunger and complement their disease management and treatments.

Project Angel Heart has partnered with restaurants for decades for the dining event. Dine at one of the 160+ participating restaurants in the Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs area for breakfast, lunch, happy hour, or dinner. 25 percent of your check will be donated to Project Angel Heart.

For a complete list of participating restaurants, visit this website.

COLORADO SPRINGS LOCATIONS