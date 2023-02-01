Did you feel it? Small earthquake strikes near the town of Trinidad

TRINIDAD, CO — An earthquake measuring 3.1 ml on the Richter scale struck near the town of Trinidad, Colorado late Tuesday evening.

The initial shockwave was recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey around 11:36 p.m. and was later reported by 27 people in the surrounding area. Reports also came in from across the Colorado/New Mexico border near the Raton area.

The earthquake was considered to be a weak-level earthquake measuring in at Light impact with an intensity of III, these are often felt by people but hardly lead to damages.

Below is the Modified Mercalli Scale on the levels of impact which was designed to describe the effects of an earthquake, at a given place, on natural features, and on people or buildings in the area.

Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale



Intensity Witness Perceptions and Damage I Felt by very few people; barely noticeable. II Felt by a few people, especially on upper floors. III Noticeable indoors, especially on upper floors, but may not be recognized as an earthquake. IV Felt by many indoors, few outdoors. May feel like heavy truck passing by. V Felt by almost everyone, some people awakened. Small objects moved. Trees and poles may shake. VI Felt by everyone. Difficult to stand. Some heavy furniture moved, some plaster falls. Chimneys may be slightly damaged. VII Slight to moderate damage in well built, ordinary structures. Considerable damage to poorly built structures. Some walls may fall. VIII Little damage in specially built structures. Considerable damage to ordinary buildings, severe damage to poorly built structures. Some walls collapse. IX Considerable damage to specially built structures, buildings shifted off foundations. Ground cracked noticeably. Wholesale destruction. Landslides. X Most masonry and frame structures and their foundations destroyed. Ground badly cracked. Landslides. Wholesale destruction. XI Total damage. Few, if any, structures standing. Bridges destroyed. Wide cracks in ground. Waves seen on ground. XII Total damage. Waves seen on ground. Objects thrown up into air.

The Trinidad Police Department received zero reports of damages as a result of the quake.

Following an earthquake, tremors can be felt for hours and sometimes days following the initial earthquake. Here are some simple steps you can take to protect yourself in case of an earthquake in the future.

Check yourself and others for injuries. Provide first aid for anyone who needs it.

Check water, gas, and electric lines for damage. If any are damaged, shut off the valves. Check for the smell of gas. If you smell it, open all the windows and doors, leave immediately, and report it to the authorities (use someone else's phone).

Turn on the radio. Don't use the phone unless it's an emergency.

Stay out of damaged buildings.

Be careful around broken glass and debris. Wear boots or sturdy shoes to keep from cutting your feet.

Be careful of chimneys (they may fall on you).

Stay away from beaches. Tsunamis sometimes hit after the ground has stopped shaking.

Stay away from damaged areas.

If you're at school or work, follow the emergency plan or the instructions of the person in charge.

Expect aftershocks.

____

