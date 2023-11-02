DIA briefly stops trains, grounds all flights Thursday after someone walked past a TSA checkpoint

DENVER – Denver International Airport briefly grounded all flights and stopped all trains after someone walked past a TSA checkpoint late Thursday morning.

The person was able to walk past a TSA officer on the A-bridge at 10:15 a.m. The trains to the gate and all flights were stopped as a precaution, according to a DIA spokesperson.

It’s not clear how the person was able to walk past security without getting searched at the checkpoint.

A viewer told our Denver news partners he only found out about the incident after the captain on his flight announced on the overheard there was a ground stop "because of a security breach at the airport."

No one else at the airport received notice that a ground stop had been put in place.

The individual who walked past the checkpoint was found on a concourse and the ground stop was lifted shortly after 10:20 a.m., the airport spokesperson said. Trains resumed service shortly after.

DIA would not say if any charges were filed following the incident. The spokesperson said there was no threat to the general public.