Development site for proposed westside townhomes causing safety concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS — A row of vacant buildings on the west side of Colorado Springs is the site for a proposed housing project. While the project is still up in the air, the properties are causing some concerns among neighbors.

Chuck Snow has lived down the street for nearly 20 years. He said people have been living in these abandoned buildings, dumping trash and starting fires here for months.

The demolition project manager said they expect to tear these buildings down in the next few weeks after the state approves their permit.

"I hate old houses being torn down, it's part of the character of the neighborhood," said Snow.

The city said the buildings have been vacant for about a year.

"My biggest concern is getting it done before it catches on fire, you know get the buildings knocked down before someone starts a fire in one," said Snow.

Meanwhile, the city's neighborhood services department has been responding to complaints, but it's ultimately up to the property owner to clean-up.

Neighbors can submit a request for clean up through GOCOS under neighborhood services.

The city is requesting community input on this proposed townhome complex before approving it. There's a meeting at 5:30p on May 8th at The Sluice, 2752 W Colorado.

The city's urban planning manager, Ryan Tefertiller, said the townhome project's developer still has work to do before the city can approve it.

"I think it would provide investment and new residents within walking distance of Old Colorado City and all the restaurants and shops and employment opportunities in that area," said Tefertiller.

Snow believes a multi-unit housing complex would not fit in the neighborhood.

"It's good that something's going to be in here and cleaned up, but I'm not sure that's the right fit for this area, we have a lot of historic buildings," said Snow.

