Developers proposing a tiny home village for one Colorado mountain town

CASCADE — On the north side of Cascade, between Ute Pass Elementary and Green Mountain Falls, sits a 30-acre lot that the developers of Life Size Tiny Communities have their eyes on.

Currently, the land is zoned residential, and the developers are asking to re-zone the space for a recreational vehicle park and divide it up into 130-200 small lots.

"People can connect, live, and participate in life just like the rest of us who live in an apartment or house or condo or any type of living that is out there," said Joe Callantine, CEO of Life Size Tiny Communities.

Those who are against the development say they're worried it would lead to more traffic, school overcrowding, and could put a strain on the sewage system.

Plus, they're worried it will change the overall feel of the community.

"This is going to lower the property value of my home and I don't see why any governmental agency would want to do that to me," said Newman McAllister, who lived in Chipita Park for 50 years.

To discuss concerns, this past Sunday the two sides gathered for a meet and greet where close to 200 opposing community members attended.

"It's not appropriate for the community and we continue to fight it with every ounce in our being," said McAllister.

El Paso County tells News 5 that the proposal is still in very early stages. They say there will be several opportunities for both sides to share their thoughts with the Board of County Commissioners before a final decision is made.

