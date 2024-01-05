Detectives find nearly $40,000 and several firearms during illegal casino bust in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Detectives from the Metro Narcotics Unit busted an alleged illegal casino in eastern Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon.

Officials say they executed a search warrant on an establishment they believed to be an illegal gambling venue on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

According to law enforcement, they seized 32 slot machines and 11 simulated gaming devices in the 100 North Circle Drive building, near the Pikes Peak Avenue intersection.

Detectives performed another search warrant on a different location based on information gathered during the investigation. Officials did not share that address, but we know they found $39,027 in cash, three pistols, a shotgun, and more evidence in the gambling case.

We currently do not have any information regarding arrests as this is an ongoing investigation.

This is part of a continued attempt by law enforcement to crack down on illegal gambling. We previously reported about a half dozen businesses that were busted for operating illegal casinos. You can read more about their efforts and what they found during the multiple search warrants here.

