Detectives break up juvenile auto theft ring

PUEBLO, Colorado — The Pueblo Police Department announced Friday it had received arrest warrants for 8 juveniles suspected of stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Group members referred to themselves as "The Kia Boys," according to a department news release.

The suspects range in ages from 12 to 15 years and are both male and female. The investigation resulted in the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles from the cities of Pueblo, Fountain, and Colorado Springs.

As of Friday, five of the suspects had been arrested, booked into a juvenile detention facility, and subsequently released on monitoring devices per requirements of state law.

One 15-year-old male suspect was also named as a person of interest in an August 17 shooting in Pueblo. Detectives with the department's Persons Crimes unit sought and obtained an additional warrant for him on a charge of attempted first degree murder.

That suspect was arrested Friday and booked into a juvenile detention facility.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.