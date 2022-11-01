Despite rise in cost of candy, Pueblo West couple buys enough for 900 trick-or-treaters

PUEBLO WEST — Solina and Don Medina, a couple in Pueblo West, went above and beyond when buying Halloween Candy this year; 575 candy bars in 2021 just was not enough.

"This year we have enough for about 900 kids. We got enough for about 700, and then I decided we better get some more," said Solina, as the couple geared up for trick-or-treaters on Monday night.

This is predicted to be one of the most expensive Halloweens in years. According to inflation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of candy is up more than 13.1% in the U.S. since last September.

"We've noticed, but it's our way of giving back... It's once a year, so we do that and give back to our community," said Solina.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN 👻🧡 A look at the neighborhood in Pueblo West we covered tonight, after a couple geared up with enough candy for 900 trick-or-treaters... I have a feeling they still ran out! @KOAA https://t.co/SGJBbOx9dz pic.twitter.com/FNds1SsRe5 — Natalie Chuck KOAA (@NatalieChuck) November 1, 2022

The neighborhood on Pin High Drive in Pueblo West buzzed with kids in their costumes at dusk on Monday evening. The Medina's were busy handing out full-size candy bars, like they have done every year since 2005.

The couple says the neighborhood gets busier every single year.

"It's crazy because I think when we first started, we didn't even think we would get 50 kids and we were just handing out candy left and right. The first year he had to keep going to the store and getting more and more candy," said Solina.

The couple say buying mini-candy bars would actually be more expensive than buying the big ones in bulk like they do.

Solina says Halloween is a way "Forget real life for one night."

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.