Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez nominated to serve as Colorado Springs Chief of Police

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Mayor John Suthers has nominated Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez to serve as the chief of police for the Colorado Springs Police Department.

“Interim Chief Vasquez offers Colorado Springs a long history of experience in law enforcement and deep ties within the community,” said Suthers. “Adrian understands both the challenges and opportunities to serve our city, and he brings a strong commitment to continually improving CSPD’s high performance and relationships.”

Vasquez joined CSPD in 1995 following his service in the United States Air Force for 9 and a half years.

Vasquez served in the Sand Creek Division, the Metro, Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division and on the DEA Task Force.

In 2011, Vasquez was promoted to Lieutenant where he served in Patrol before transferring to the Violent Crimes Section, where he oversaw the Homicide, Assault, Robbery and Victim Advocacy Units.

In 2016, Vasquez was promoted to Commander when he was assigned to the Stetson Hills Division.

Vasquez was transferred to the Specialized Enforcement Division in 2017 where he oversaw the Tactical Operations Section, Patrol Support Section and Protective Security Section.

Vasquez was then promoted to Deputy Chief in April 2019 where he had oversight of the Patrol Operations Bureau.

Vasquez has a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from Colorado State University and a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

Vasquez was selected through a national search process and his nomination must be confirmed by the Colorado Springs City Council.

_____

