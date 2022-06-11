Deputies search for shooting suspect

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.

A shooting occurred in area of 6100 Chaps View located in Fountain, CO. (Midway near Pueblo)

suspect:

Pictured: White Male, Christopher Leonard

6’1” 300 pounds, blue eyes, blonde hair, red shirt, black pants driving a gray 2012 Dodge Ram: plate CBE068.



STAY AWAY FROM AREA https://t.co/QP84MRmLck pic.twitter.com/UFpvxIi6Pk — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 11, 2022

The sheriff's office reported on Twitter that the shooting occurred at an address in the 6100 Block of Chaps View in the Midway Ranches subdivision near the Pueblo/El Paso County line.

When our cameras arrived at the scene, we found a home that had burned to the ground. The suspect is identified as Christopher Leonard, 44. He is a white man, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs around 300 pounds. Leonard has blue eyes and blonde hair. he was last seen driving a grey Dodge Ram pickup with Colorado license plates CBE-068

_____

