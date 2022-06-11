Deputies search for shooting suspect

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.
A shooting occurred in area of 6100 Chaps View located in Fountain, CO. (Midway near Pueblo)— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 11, 2022
suspect:
Pictured: White Male, Christopher Leonard
6’1” 300 pounds, blue eyes, blonde hair, red shirt, black pants driving a gray 2012 Dodge Ram: plate CBE068.
STAY AWAY FROM AREA https://t.co/QP84MRmLck pic.twitter.com/UFpvxIi6Pk
The sheriff's office reported on Twitter that the shooting occurred at an address in the 6100 Block of Chaps View in the Midway Ranches subdivision near the Pueblo/El Paso County line.
When our cameras arrived at the scene, we found a home that had burned to the ground. The suspect is identified as Christopher Leonard, 44. He is a white man, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs around 300 pounds. Leonard has blue eyes and blonde hair. he was last seen driving a grey Dodge Ram pickup with Colorado license plates CBE-068
_____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.