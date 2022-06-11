Watch
Deputies search for shooting suspect

El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for Christopher Leonard, 44, in connection with a shooting at home in the Midway Ranches subdivision near the Pueblo/El Paso County line.
Posted at 3:29 PM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 17:29:00-04

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff's office reported on Twitter that the shooting occurred at an address in the 6100 Block of Chaps View in the Midway Ranches subdivision near the Pueblo/El Paso County line.

When our cameras arrived at the scene, we found a home that had burned to the ground. The suspect is identified as Christopher Leonard, 44. He is a white man, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs around 300 pounds. Leonard has blue eyes and blonde hair. he was last seen driving a grey Dodge Ram pickup with Colorado license plates CBE-068
