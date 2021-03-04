Deputies respond to barricaded suspect in Security

SECURITY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a barricaded suspect in Security Thursday morning.

Deputies responded just before 9 a.m. to Stingray Lane and asked people to avoid the area.

EPSO responding to a barricaded suspect on Stingray Lane in Security. Please avoid the area. EPSO PIO will not be responding. Updates will be posted here when available. pic.twitter.com/6v6DypCCGw — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 4, 2021

Widefield District 3 officials lifted a secure perimeter for Sunrise, King, Watson and Janitell schools around 9:15 a.m. Grand Mountain School is still under a secure perimeter as of 11:05 a.m., according to district officials.

There is no more information available regarding the situation, but authorities will be providing an update.

This is a developing story. Stick with News5 for the latest updates.



_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter