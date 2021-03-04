Menu

Deputies respond to barricaded suspect in Security

Police lights
Police lights
Posted at 9:37 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 13:08:22-05

SECURITY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a barricaded suspect in Security Thursday morning.

Deputies responded just before 9 a.m. to Stingray Lane and asked people to avoid the area.

Widefield District 3 officials lifted a secure perimeter for Sunrise, King, Watson and Janitell schools around 9:15 a.m. Grand Mountain School is still under a secure perimeter as of 11:05 a.m., according to district officials.

There is no more information available regarding the situation, but authorities will be providing an update.

This is a developing story. Stick with News5 for the latest updates.


