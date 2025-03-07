Deputies investigating how a stray bullet flew through an El Paso County home last week

EL PASO COUNTY — An El Paso County family is reminding people to practice gun safety after a stray bullet flew through their home last week.

Christine Hicks said she was eating dinner with her husband, roommate, and her roommate's four-year-old child around 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 when they heard a loud pop. Hicks said they found a bullet lodged in their bathroom mirror after it had flown through the wall of their home located in the Security-Widefield area.

"Your mind just starts racing a million miles an hour as to why would something like this happen?" said Hicks.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said deputies went to the home on Hidden Pine Drive to investigate. Deputies said they believe someone fired a gun from a nearby field or from a car while driving on South Powers Boulevard nearly 400 feet away.

The sheriff's office said the person who fired the gun was likely not targeting anyone, but their actions can still come with consequences. In Colorado, knowingly or recklessly shooting a gun into a building, home, or car is a class 5 felony.

Hicks said everyone living in their home is safe, but wants to remind people to be careful with weapons.

"If you do shoot a gun, you know, make sure that you're being safe with it, and you're doing it in a designated area," she said. "I think it's just people not, not really thinking about the consequences of their actions and how that's going to affect someone."

The sheriff's office said it has not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting. If you know any information, you're asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at (719) 390-5555.

