Deputies investigating deadly shooting in El Paso county early Monday morning

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Fountain early Monday morning.

Deputies say they received a call of a shooting just before 3:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Pemmican Point near Pikes Peak International Raceway.

Deputies confirmed two people had been shot and one person was pronounced dead on the scene.The second victim is being treated and their condition is unknown at this time.

This is an active investigation and deputies are still in search of a suspect..

KOAA will post updates as we receive them.