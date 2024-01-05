Two dead in shooting near Canon City, deputies investigating

FREMONT COUNTY — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that led to the death of two people inside a home southeast of Canon City.

The FCSO says at approximately 5:00 a.m. on Friday, they got reports of shots fired at a residence at 1600 Locust Street.

That’s at the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Locust Street.

Deputies at the scene found two people with gunshot wounds inside the home. They were both pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation. Their identities have not been released at this time.

Deputies say they have detained several people for questioning, but no arrests have been made.

A shelter-in-place was set for people within a quarter-mile radius of the home.

There is no ongoing risk to the community.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.