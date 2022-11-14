Deputies investigate suspected murder-suicide in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Colorado — The Teller County Sheriff's Office reports that two adults died Saturday in a shooting in Florissant. Deputies were dispatched at around 7:20 a.m. to an address the Colorado Mountain Estates Subdivision in Florissant on a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered the bodies at the scene. They also found three children who were left unharmed. Those children are now in the custody of the Department of Human Services.

Detectives are the shooting is being investigated as a murder-suicide at this time.

