Deputies investigate shooting at party

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — Detectives with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that injured three victims at a house party overnight. The shooting happened right around midnight in the 6100 block of Wild Turkey Drive.

Dispatchers reported that several people called and remembered hearing five gunshots being fired. When deputies and investigators arrived, they located three victims suffering from what are described as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The sheriff's office is asking the community for information to help solve the crime.

"No matter how slight the information may be, we ask that you share it with us by contacting our Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666 or email us at Tips@elpasoco.com," said Lt. Deborah Mynatt, Public Information Officer with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community.

