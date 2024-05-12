Deputies believe brothers missing from Widefield may be in Pueblo

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating two brothers missing from their home in Security-Widefield.

Isaac, age 14, and Reuben, age 12, were last seen at their home on Marquette Drive four days ago. Deputies believe they may be in Pueblo.

Isaac has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4' 11" inches tall, and weighs approximately 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, and blue jeans.

Reuben also has brown hair and eyes, is 4' 10" tall, and weighs approximately 125 lbs. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Isaac may be armed and dangerous. The Sheriff's Office urges the public not to approach him. Call 911 or 719-390-5555 if you see him.

