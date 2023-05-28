Deputies arrest suspect in overnight shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, COLORADO — A woman was killed in an overnight shooting and deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office have arrested the man they believe pulled the trigger.

Dispatchers took a call about the shooting at around 3:00 a.m. Sunday. Deputies located the victim when they arrived in the 2000 Block of B. Street. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Cassandra Sebastian told reporters detectives identified a person of interest in the case and contacted them at an address on Faye Drive in the Security-Widefield area.

The man was brought in for questioning and was subsequently booked into the El Paso county Jail on charges of First Degree Murder.

“Our entire team got on the case very quickly and moved very quickly on it. We’re very happy with how consistently we were able to work together and get the suspect into custody,” Sebastian said.

Investigators have not released the identities of either the suspect or the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back with News5 for updates.

