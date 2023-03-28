Department of the Army updates its off-limits establishments for uniformed Fort Carson personnel

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Department of the Army released updated off-limits areas and establishments for uniformed personnel stationed at Fort Carson regardless of assignment.
The list includes 8 establishments in the Colorado Springs area uniformed personnel can no longer attend. They are below.
Bars/Clubs:
Knucklehead Tavern
Latin Quarters
New Havana Grill & Bar
Paradise Nightclub and Restaurant
The Mansion
Woody's Bar and Grill
Massage Parlor:
Sugar Tree Massage
Storage Facility:
A Better Self Storage
The release continues to say establishments promoting human trafficking and prostitution are off limits and failure to follow these orders will result in punishment.
____
