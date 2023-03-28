Department of the Army updates its off-limits establishments for uniformed Fort Carson personnel

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Department of the Army released updated off-limits areas and establishments for uniformed personnel stationed at Fort Carson regardless of assignment.

The list includes 8 establishments in the Colorado Springs area uniformed personnel can no longer attend. They are below.

Bars/Clubs:

Knucklehead Tavern

Latin Quarters

New Havana Grill & Bar

Paradise Nightclub and Restaurant

The Mansion

Woody's Bar and Grill

Massage Parlor:

Sugar Tree Massage

Storage Facility:

A Better Self Storage

The release continues to say establishments promoting human trafficking and prostitution are off limits and failure to follow these orders will result in punishment.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.