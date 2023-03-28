Watch Now
Department of the Army updates its off-limits establishments for uniformed Fort Carson personnel

Department of the Army
Posted at 11:27 AM, Mar 28, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Department of the Army released updated off-limits areas and establishments for uniformed personnel stationed at Fort Carson regardless of assignment.

The list includes 8 establishments in the Colorado Springs area uniformed personnel can no longer attend. They are below.

Bars/Clubs:
Knucklehead Tavern
Latin Quarters
New Havana Grill & Bar
Paradise Nightclub and Restaurant
The Mansion
Woody's Bar and Grill

Massage Parlor:
Sugar Tree Massage

Storage Facility:
A Better Self Storage

The release continues to say establishments promoting human trafficking and prostitution are off limits and failure to follow these orders will result in punishment.
