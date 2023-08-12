Department of Health Care Policy and Financing reporting a data breach incident

DENVER, CO — The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) announced Friday it was involved in a data breach security incident.

According to HCPF, they were informed of a data security incident involving their MOVEit transfer application system. IBM is an authorized third-party vendor that uses the MOVEit transfer application on a normal basis in the course of normal business.

On May 31st, IBM notified HCPF that the MOVEit Transfer application was involved in a data security incident, impacting many users worldwide, including IBM. Following the notification by IBM, the HCPF began an internal investigation to determine if any internal HCPF systems were breached.

On June 13th, the HCPF determined that no Colorado or HCPF systems were breached by an unauthorized party, however, files used by IBM in the MOVEit transfer application were breached and copied around May 28th.

Of the information taken from the MOVEit application system, the HCPF says patient names, Social Security numbers, Medicaid ID numbers, Medicare ID numbers, date of birth, home addresses and other contact information, demographic or income information, clinical and medical information (such as diagnosis/condition, lab results, medication, or other treatment information), and health insurance information may have been taken.

In response to the data breach, the HCPF says it will be offering potentially impacted individuals two years of free credit monitoring and identity restoration services provided through Experian. The HCPF did not provide an estimate as to how many people may be affected by this security breach.

For those who did not receive written notice of this incident but believe you may be affected, please call the HCPF at 833-346-1583. There hours of operation are below:



Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Be prepared to provide engagement number B100639.

