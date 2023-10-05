Denver woman aims to create dream slumber parties through her business

DENVER — A love for helping with parties turned into something more for Maria Esparza in Denver's Montbello neighborhood.

In June, she launched AdiBear Tepee Party, which aims to make your child's next slumber party something to remember.

“A big part of the setup, everything always comes with a twin-size mattress, pillows and a blanket, some sort of TV tray or breakfast tray, a lot of décor,” explained Esparza.

There are multiple themes to choose from, and Esparza does all the set up and tear down.

Since their launch in June, Esparza has gained four clients and is hoping things will continue to grow.

AdiBear Tepee Party created an ice cream-themed party for Janice Armor's daughter's 13th birthday in August.

"They had such a great time,” said Amor. "They were super excited they had their own spot to sleep in.”

Esparza said being an entrepreneur can have its challenges, especially while juggling a full-time job and her kids’ activities. However, she said it's important to share her passion along with her culture.

"I'm excited to bring this business to the Latin community,” said Esparza.

Esparza's roots go back to Mexico, specifically Zacatecas.

"It is a thing for the Hispanic culture to not allow our kids to stay over. Sometimes they'll say, 'Yeah, I'll let you go to the party, but I’m picking you up at 9,'” said Esparza. “So I'm hoping we let that go and let our kids to have fun.”

She also wants to teach her kids and the community that no matter where you're from, you can accomplish anything.

"I always feel it's important for me because even though I was born here, I feel more Mexican,” said Esparza. “It's awesome to see others being featured, just really learning our culture, our food, what we stand for.”