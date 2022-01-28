Denver, Tri-County Health Department considering dropping mask mandates

DENVER — Denver metro counties are considering dropping mask mandates next week as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across the state.

The Tri-County Health Department is extending the public health order that mandates masks until Feb. 4 so the board of health can meet to discuss dropping the requirement.

TCHD said this means it’s possible a mask requirement for schools , childcares and public indoor spaces could end as soon as Feb. 4.

The board of health will hold a special meeting on Jan. 31 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the possibility of ending the mask mandate.

“While COVID-19 is likely to be with us for years to come and challenging new variants are likely to emerge,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., executive director of Tri-County Health Department, “we are increasingly confident that we have sufficient tools at the present time — high levels of immunity through vaccination and recent infection, an increasing array of better treatments and solid prevention measures through masking, testing and improved ventilation — to allow schools, businesses and other members of the community to implement the protections they feel are most appropriate for their situation.”

The City and County of Denver public health order requiring masks in indoor public spaces is also set to expire next week. Officials said it’s likely the city will let the public health order expire on Feb. 3, but did not provide further details.

Recently released estimates from the state’s modeling team indicate that over 40% of Colorado residents have been infected by omicron and that 80% of the state’s population will be immune to omicron by mid-February, according to TCHD.

During a press conference Thursday, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment said the state’s positivity rate was declining. The current seven-day positivity rate is 22.03%, a significant decrease from the state’s all-time high of 29.02% on Jan. 10.

Colorado is also seeing a decrease in hospitalizations and an improvement in the number of available beds, officials said.

