Denver teen finds solution to uncomfortable ski wear

DENVER, Colo. — You may not know the name Gatortailz, yet. But you probably will soon.

You're in good company this week with a Denver 8th grader who started a headgear line to keep anyone with long hair comfortable outdoors.

Emily Dick has been around long enough to know ski gear can be a nuisance.

"I've been skiing ever since I was little," the 14-year-old entrepreneur said. "It always bothered me shoving my hair up my helmet and then down my neck gaiter. It was hot. It was itchy. It was sweaty."

So she designed her own headwear with a hole in the back and called it Gatortailz.

"Our clients are snowboarders, tennis players, soccer players, horseback riders, runners, walkers," Emily said. "So, really anybody can use it."

The pandemic pulled her mom away from her wedding planning business temporarily, but it gave her time to help her daughter launch Gatortailz in December.

"The first six days we completely sold out of our product," said CC Dick, Emily's mom. "And then, (we) ran right back here to American Made Apparel, had them make additional product and sold an additional 300 within the next two weeks."

CC helps with the marketing, website development, and driving to appointments. But, they shop together for the fabrics to make up their 30 different styles and prints.

"I love shopping," Emily said. "And, I love just the concept of being comfortable, fashionable."

"I think that's where Emily and I have the most fun," CC said. "It's really important to us that the fabrics are really soft and supple and helpful for even those with the most sensitive skin."

And, everything from start to finish is made in Colorado.

It's certainly a proud moment for any parent to watch their child become a business owner right before their eyes.

"It makes me teary even talking about it," CC said. "I'll probably burst into tears, but... she's extremely creative. She's brilliant in terms of an artistic aspect."

"It's been really cool to see the process and everything being made here," Emily said. "And, it would really cool to see everyone on the mountain to have Gatortailz. So, that's kind of our goal."

Gatortailz products are already available at the Colorado Snowsports Museum gift shop in Vail, and they hope to add more retail outlets ahead of next ski season.

