Denver police shoot, kill man armed with "long gun" in Commons Park

DENVER — Police shot and killed a man armed with a rifle after he fired shots at officers, striking at least one Denver police vehicle.

According to Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, officers responded at around 3:40 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a man armed with a "long gun" threatening and chasing people inside Commons Park near 16th and Little Raven Streets.

Several DPD officers responded and issued commands at the man at which point Chief Thomas said the suspect did not respond to those commands and fired at officers.

At least two officers fired at the suspect who was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured and the suspect did not fire the weapon at anyone else, according to Thomas.

A DPD vehicle was struck and Chief Thomas said the suspect was firing at officers.

It was unclear what style and caliber of rifle the suspect allegedly had, said Thomas.

Video from AirTracker7 showed over 20 police vehicles converging along Commons Park, which was expected to remain closed during the evening hours Monday as the investigation continued.

This is a developing story and will be updated.