Denver police confirm 17 arrests from Tuesday's "ICE out!" protests

DENVER — 17 people were arrested during protests in Denver Tuesday.

"I want to be present and stand up to what I think is really wrong," Bonnie Lloyd from Broomfield said.

Crowds gathered to protest against federal immigration enforcement and ICE raids, joining protests across the country — namely Los Angeles — to call for an end to detentions and deportations.

"I'm doing my part as an American citizen and someone who loves our country to do what I can," Ellen Keckler from Conifer said.

Denver police released the number of arrests and what they were for:



Graffiti (3)

Interference with Police Authority (1)

Unlawful Throwing of Projectiles, Failure to Obey a Lawful Order (1)

Obstruction of Streets, Failure to Obey a Lawful Order (7)

Obstruction of Streets, Failure to Obey a Lawful Order, Interference with police Authority (2)

Second Degree Assault (1)

Second Degree Assault of a Peace Officer (2)

Denver police confirm 17 arrests from Tuesdays "ICE out!" protests

"It's not just about the violence that's happening against protesters during protests, it's the violence that's happening during the separation of families. It's the violence that's happening at the border. It's the violence that's happening to families all across this country," Alfonso Espino Reyna with the party for Socialism and Liberation said.

Denver police said there were situations where officers used smoke and pepper balls to get crowds to leave or keep them from getting into certain areas.

They also said there were numerous reports of protesters throwing rocks and bottles at officers.

"It's unfortunate that ICE is trying to scare our community, but we will stand with our immigrant community," Amy Beck with Together Denver said.

The Scripps News Group asked DPD how it has changed its crowd control policies since the 2020 protests following the death of George Floyd.

The department provided the following examples, but did not include further details:

