Denver Nuggets surprise 100-year-old super fan

CENTENNIAL — Turning a 100 years old is already an exciting event, but how about when your favorite basketball-heaving mountain lion shows up?

Bob Webb, a Nuggets superfan whom Denver7 introduced you to last week, got a visit from the team's mascot Rocky during his 100th birthday party.

Rocky brought the newly-minted centenarian dozens of gifts, including an autographed jersey from Christian Braun- one of Bob's favorite players.

"I'll remember you at my 200th birthday," Webb told Rocky, as the mountain lion pet Webb's blue healer named "Blue."

In the above story, you can experience the bliss of Bob's surprise in real time, which I'm yet to get tired of watching.