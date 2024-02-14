Denver matchmakers go beyond the "apps" to help people find love this Valentine's Day

DENVER — Finding true love has never been easy. But when you talk to some single people in Denver, it sounds like modern dating can be an even more confusing and frustrating process.

Enter modern matchmaking.

There’s a thriving industry in Denver, with matchmakers promising to take some of the pressure off singles, especially busy professionals.

Denver7 morning anchor Nicole Brady spoke to three local matchmakers. They offer services from helping single people craft their online dating profile, to seeking out specific candidates for dates.

Abby Rosenblum, the head Denver matchmaker for Simply Matchmaking, said even she screens dates herself.

“I've been known to go to random meet-ups where I know there could be a good fit for a client like I went to an ultimate frisbee meet-up,” Rosenblum said.

Rosenblum started working as a matchmaker in 2020 after managing her friends’ dating apps. She realized everyone can use a little extra help.

“I think a lot of people believe that the people who go to matchmakers are weird, or can't meet someone on their own, but the people who we end up working with are the people who realize that having an expert help them with this is just so much easier,” Rosenblum said.

Singles have also sought out help from Hope Rike, a matchmaker with It’s Just Lunch. It’s Just Lunch predates online dating, and Rike said her mission is to get people meeting in person.

“People are becoming less and less comfortable meeting people in person and being organic with people, it's really easy to be on your app or your computer and not be vulnerable,” she said.

Rike advises people on dating apps not to spend too much time messaging each other before locking down a first date.

In-person meet-ups aren’t the priority for all matchmakers though.

Brandan Rader has matched clients who live in different states. Single people who come to his company— C-Factor Matchmaking are typically busy professionals, usually in their mid-30s to 50s. They’re looking for quality over quantity.

“I like to classify all my clients as high caliber, meaning that they have primed themselves and done their work physically, mentally, emotionally, professionally and fiscally to prime themselves for their ideal partner,” Rader said.

Rader has a background in behavioral psychology and takes a somewhat scientific approach to matchmaking. He developed a concept he calls the 5 Cs: chemistry, compatibility, communication, commitment and catharsis - which he says means the release of past relationship trauma.

He also prescribes specific actions to clients on how to approach first dates and subsequent interactions.

“You are collecting the right information to assess long term potential, as well as working to build chemistry and a connection with this person,” Rader said.

Matchmakers may not have a magic wand for Denver’s single population, but for a price, they can help people avoid the pitfalls of dating apps and “swipe” culture.

“Everyone who comes to us is looking for a monogamous, committed relationship. A lot are looking for that to end up in marriage, maybe starting a family,” Rosenblum said.

Many people who seek out matchmakers are also divorced and getting back into the dating scene. Rike said just like young people, older singles may have a strict checklist for a partner. She said it’s important to be open minded.

“No one is perfect, and no one will check every box on your list,” Rike said.