Denver Judge makes decision on Kroger's request for a temporary restraining order against picketers

COLORADO — A judge in Denver has decided to reject most of Kroger's request for a full temporary restraining order against picketers, but some conditions were placed on the workers.

According to King Soopers, picketers have intimidated non-striking employees, harassed and intimidated customers, and prevented shoppers from entering the store. But, the court found most of these claims to be "hearsay."

"The Court finds that peaceful labor protests and picketing are in the public interest, and any injunction issued by the court will necessarily impact that public interest. The court intends to protect the important public interest, namely the important rights of picketers to protest what they view as unfair labor conditions, by narrowly drafting the Temporary Restraining Order in a manner that maximizes the public interest in a peaceful protest while protecting the physical safety of customers, employees, vendors, and picketers." Denver District Court Documents

The court has subsequently ordered that picketers are not allowed to physically block delivery trucks, create temporary structures (such as tents, canopies, etc.) and place trash on the sidewalks to impede traffic. This order is in effect for all stores that are currently part of the strike, including locations in Pueblo.

Law enforcement can be called if picketers are violating the conditions. The order is in place until February 28, 2025.

According to UFCW7, the King Soopers' union representation, the Unfair Labor Practices (ULP) Strike will continue across Colorado.

The ULP Strike began on Thursday, February 6, and union employees from 77 stores across Colorado have been participating. This includes approximately 10,000 workers.

___





El Paso County Judge Blocks Marijuana Ballot Measure On Monday, an El Paso County Judge blocked the City of Colorado Springs City Council from referring a ballot measure to the April election concerning recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs. El Paso County Judge delivers ruling on marijuana ballot issue

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.