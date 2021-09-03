Denver investigators searching for driver involved in deadly scooter hit-and-run

DENVER — A woman riding a scooter was killed in a hit-and-run crash, and police are looking for the driver who took off from the scene.

The crash happened at approximately 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 28 at East Evans Avenue and South Williams Street in Denver.

Witnesses said a maroon or burgundy, four-door, compact sedan was heading westbound on East Evans Avenue at a high rate of speed when it hit the scooter from the side and behind, according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin.

The female passenger on the scooter was killed, and a male passenger was seriously injured, according to the Denver Police Department. The victims have not been identified.

The driver did not stop, and the scooter was pushed for more than half of a block before the sedan took off westbound on East Evans Avenue, Crime Stoppers said.

Witnesses also said the windshield has a “spiderweb” crack, and the vehicle may have front-end passenger side damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (720) 913-7867. Anonymous tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

