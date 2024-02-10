Denver International Airport to shut down concourse trains overnight for six days in February

DENVER — The trains that run between concourses at Denver International Airport will be shut down overnight for six days in February for testing, officials announced Thursday.

During that time, crews will conduct scheduled tests of the train's electrical power system. Officials said the testing is necessary to ensure the power distribution system can support 26 new trains that are arriving later this year.

“This effort will help ensure the resiliency of our automated people mover, the train, by evaluating the condition of aging electrical infrastructure while also providing critical information required for current operations and future expansion as we work toward 100 million annual passengers,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington in a statement.

The trains will be unavailable from 9:15 p.m. to 3 a.m. on the following days:



February 13 and 14

February 20 and 21

February 27 and 28

DIA officials said passengers trying to get to and from the B and C Concourses will be impacted.

Employees and passengers will need to use Bridge Security, which will become a 24-hour checkpoint beginning at 8 p.m. on the impacted days. Once through security, people will then be guided to buses that will take them to the B and C Concourses.

“DEN Operations is working hard to minimize the impact to passengers and employees. That is why we will have buses operating between the Terminal and concourses, we’re working with airlines to communicate with traveling passengers in advance of their flights, we’re maximizing gate space on Concourse A, and it’s why the tests will be conducted overnight,” said Sarah Marquez, senior vice president of airport operations, in a statement.

The airport is urging passengers to arrive at security at least 30 minutes earlier than originally planned.