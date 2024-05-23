Denver International Airport impacted by record travel crowds

DENVER — Thursday is expected to be one of the busiest days for air travel to and from Denver International Airport.

Michael Konopasek, a spokesperson for DIA, said the airport is 9% busier this year, compared to last.

"What we're looking at is Thursday, May 23, to Tuesday, May 28, nearly 450,000 passengers are going to be coming through our security checkpoints here at DEN," he said. "Thursday and Friday are going to be our busiest days; we're looking at 80,000 passengers coming through security checkpoints."

Travelers are encouraged to get to the airport two hours before their flight to allow plenty of time to get through security.

"Where north security used to be, that's not there anymore; that is currently a construction zone. So, you will see some of those construction walls up," said Konopasek.

He added DIA has placed signs to help travelers navigate the changes and find security checkpoints or ticket counters.

"The standard south security is still available there over by the transit center toward the Westin Hotel, the south end of the terminal. And on the north end of the terminal, the northwest corner is where you're going to find our New West security checkpoint." said Konopasek.

BOLDERBoulder is also bringing in many visitors. Race organizers said participants from all 50 states were represented last year, and fourteen countries.

