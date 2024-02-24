Denver Film and Colorado Dragon Boat announce lineup for Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival

Denver Film and Colorado Dragon Boat have announced the lineup for the 9th Annual Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival, opening March 14 and running through March 17 at the Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave.

Founded in 2016, this year’s Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival continues its fifth-year partnership with Denver Film. The four-day all Asian and Asian American Film Festival is programmed with the theme “Connecting Through Cultures,” which honors individuals, organizations and films that highlight the rich cultures and experiences of AANHPI communities.

The Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival returns to the Sie FilmCenter March 14 with an Opening Night presentation of Happy Sandwich, a colorful exploration of Okinawa cuisine and culture told through a blend of documentary and fiction. The Festival will conclude March 17 with a presentation of the science fiction comedy Moon Man, which follows an astronaut who finds himself stranded on the moon after an asteroid wipes out life on earth. A reception will follow the screening.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with Denver Film and the Sie FilmCenter to provide Colorado audiences with the only Asian and Asian American Film Festival,” said Colorado Dragon Boat Executive Director Sara Moore. "This year's theme for the Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival is ‘Connecting through Cultures: Art, Food, Cinema, & Beyond!’ Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves with films from all over Asia and the USA, explore interesting topics at our free community conversations, shop ‘til they drop at our Asian marketplace, and have their taste buds explode with flavor at our culinary event. There is truly something here for the whole family.”

In addition to a diverse film lineup, this year’s festival includes Q&As with filmmakers, two creative conversations featuring local community members, and the special presentation of the Golden Dragon Award on Friday, March 15 to actress Ji-young Yoo.

Born in Denver, Ji-young Yoo attended Colorado Academy, before moving on to the University of Southern California to major in Cinema and Media Studies. In addition to SMOKING TIGERS, which Yoo won the Best Performance in a U.S. Narrative Feature at the 2023 Tribeca Festival, she can currently be seen in the Amazon Prime series, EXPATS, opposite Nicole Kidman. Yoo also stars in FREAKY TALES by filmmaking team Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck which recently premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Previous credits include MOXIE, THE SKY IS EVERYWHERE and SWEET HOME.

On Saturday, March 16 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Colorado Dragon Boat will host “Connecting Through Cultures with Asian American Adoptees,” a community conversation exploring the ways in which Asian American adoptees add texture to the dissonance they may encounter and honoring the multifaceted layers of their cultural journeys. On Sunday, March 17 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Colorado Dragon Boat will host “Connecting Through Cultures with Food & Food Ways,” showcasing how food becomes a powerful vehicle for connection to one’s home culture. Attendees are encouraged to participate and bring their own experiences to share. Both conversations will be held at the Sie FilmCenter.

The festival will also feature live Q&As with filmmakers immediately following the Saturday, March 16, 11:30 a.m. presentation of the Short Films Showcase and the Emerging Artist Showcase, Sunday, March 17 at noon.

Other highlights include: An Asian Marketplace featuring gifts, artwork, crafts and novelties from local AANHPI-owned businesses on Saturday, March 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Sie FilmCenter lobby, a Centerpiece presentation of the Taiwanese family drama Old Fox on Saturday, March 16 at 7:15 p.m, and a culinary experience and reception in the Sie FilmCenter lobby on Sunday, March 17 at 11 a.m.

Full festival passes are $65 for Denver Film Members/$75 Non-Member, and individual film tickets are $12 for Denver Film Members/$15 Non-Member. Individual tickets and full festival passes are on sale at denverfilm.org.

Click here to see the full schedule and purchase tickets and passes.

About Colorado Dragon Boat

Colorado Dragon Boat is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to build bridges of awareness, knowledge, and understanding between the AANHPI community and the general public through cultural education, leadership development, and athletic competition. Colorado Dragon Boat advocates for the community through its four programs: the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival, the Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival, the AANHPI Emerging Leaders Program, and the new Riverdale Regional Park Dragon Boat Regatta. For more information visit www.cdbf.org.