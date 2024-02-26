Denver e-bike rebate vouchers in 2024: Dates and changes to the popular program

DENVER — Denver’s popular e-bike rebate voucher program has announced changes for 2024 and released the 5 dates that cyclists can try to snag savings on a bicycle.

First, here are the dates for 2024 with the first e-bike voucher release just a week away in Denver.



Tuesday, February 27

Tuesday, April 30

Tuesday, June 25

Tuesday, August 27

Tuesday, October 29

While the rebates will open at 11 a.m., like in previous years, program organizers are making a change after feedback from the community.

Users can now create an account ahead of time and sign in with a password instead of waiting for a code. The city said users will still need to log in at 11 a.m. on each release day to upload documents.

The city says while users can create the account early, documents must be uploaded on the day of the voucher release.

Documents include proof of Denver residency and eligibility for an income-qualified rebate.

Just like previous years, rebates are expected to go fast and the city still urges applicants to have documents handy and be ready to log in at 11 a.m.

In 2024, Denver’s e-bike rebate program will allow those who are lucky enough to get a voucher an additional 30 days to redeem it at an approved local bicycle shop.

That means Denverites will have 90 days to use their rebate voucher.

In an effort to give more Denverites a chance at a voucher, the program will now only allow a person to redeem a voucher one time in 2024 after it has been received.

“If someone applied and received a voucher in a previous release and let it expire, they will not be able to apply again in 2024,” the city said in a news release.

The city did say though it would look at extenuating circumstances and asked people to email climateactionrebates@denvergov.org to seek approval for an extension.

Here are the expanded e-bike rebate options in Denver in 2024.

Low-income rebates of $1,200 for an e-bike and $1,400 for an e-cargo bike will be available. To

qualify, the household income will need to be below 60% of the area median income.

A moderate-income rebate will be available for $700 for an e-bike and $900 for an e-cargo bike.

The city said the standard e-bike rebate of $300 and $500 for e-cargo bikes remain in 2024.

Here’s more information on how to qualify.

In another change in 2024, the city will now require bike shops who receive the vouchers from customers to “have a relationship with a battery recycler, so people have options to safely and responsibly dispose of their e-bike batteries once they no longer work,” the city said in the release.

Bike shops will only be able to redeem a voucher for e-bikes that meet certain battery standards.

"Participating bike shops can only redeem e-bike vouchers for e-bikes tested and certified to the UL 2849 or 2271 safety standard for e-bike batteries. This model follows similar programs in New York City and is supported by the Denver Fire Department," the city said.

Since Denver’s e-bike voucher rebate program launched, the city said it has received 15,446 applications and nearly 8,000 rebates have been redeemed.

While Colorado's statewide e-bike rebate program ended with the last round earlier in February of this year, an e-bike tax credit will be offered to all Coloradans beginning on April 1, 2024.

According to the Colorado Energy Office, Coloradans can get a $450 off the price of a qualifying e-bike purchase at the point of sale from participating retailers, according to the state's website.