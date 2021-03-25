Denver-based restaurant Birdcall expands to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Denver-based restaurant Birdcall opened a new location in Colorado Springs at the corner of Powers and Dublin, where construction began two years ago.

The restaurant is known for its crispy chicken sandwiches and salads, fan favorites include the Nashville Hot chicken sandwich and the Kale & Quinoa salad.

According to a press release, their chicken is 100% all-natural and comes from Colorado Native Foods.

The restaurant's owners said they got the idea for the Birdcall after seeing not enough restaurants providing quality food at an affordable price.

"We have watched a lot of our friends open restaurants in Colorado Springs and just have an amazing experience so when we picked our first restaurant outside of Denver like it just felt right," said Birdcall CEO Peter Newlin.

The restaurant provides an indoor and outdoor eating experience where guests can enjoy views of Pikes Peak.

Birdcall is also available on DoorDash, Uber Eats, and online ordering.

The restaurant also donates 1% of all proceeds to local charities, charities are encouraged to reach out if they want to be featured.

