Denver artist adds players to popular Nuggets mural on East Colfax

DENVER — A Nuggets mural we all know and love on East Colfax in Denver is expanding as the team gets closer to winning the NBA championship.

"It's been really good just to see people be confident about our team," said the mural's artist, Thomas "Detour" Evans.

He was out at the mural on Monday adding more to his artwork, which has been getting a lot of attention from the community.

"When we win a game, we get excited. I just come out here and start painting. Then people start to show up and take pictures and things like that," he said.

Just like the team's job is not done yet, neither is Detour's mural, which now has a new player on it.

"We're hopefully about to win the championship. So I wanted to make sure I added more of the other players," he said, "I wanted to make sure I added Aaron Gordon."

"It's amazing. You can just tell the artwork that he puts into it," said Dylan Vigil, a Grand Junction visitor who stopped by to admire the mural located next to 7-Eleven between High and Race streets. "Aaron Gordon, he was key last game for the Nuggets. It's nice that he gets his due respect as well."

Detour said he was inspired to add Gordon's iconic dunk from when the team played the Suns in December.

"That one was the one heard around the world," he said.

Detour said he'll be adding new players this week.

"Michael Porter Jr. and Bruce Brown because he came alive. That last game really saved us, so I really want to add him," said Detour.

"It's been really good just to see that no matter what background you're from or where you're at in life, it's like this is something that's really resonating with you," he said.