Dennis the Emu found and reunited with his owner Friday morning

Fountain Valley News
Posted at 11:00 AM, Jun 08, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS — Dennis, a local emu well known for taking public walks with his owner, had been missing since noon on Thursday, June 6. He was last seen in the Security-Widefield area.

On Friday morning, a local woman named Courtney Farrell was walking her dog, Jett, when Jett sniffed out the emu. Dennis was tangled and trapped under a tree across from an Amazon facility.

He was completely covered by the tree and likely wouldn't have been found if it wasn't for the German Shepard's sniffer.

Dennis was safely returned to his owners with a couple of scrapes and missing feathers.
___



____

