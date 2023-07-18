Demonstrations held to familiarize children with courtroom procedures hosted by DA's Office

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — For many being on the inside of a courtroom can be scary and intimidating, especially for those set to testify in certain cases.

Children can especially feel intimidated in a courtroom environment. The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office is seeking to make that process and experience easier.

The DA's office and their partner, Safe Passage, hosted a demonstration Tuesday of a new 3-D model courtroom. The goal of the demonstration is to show children what the courtroom will look like, and what they can expect to have happen inside of a courtroom.

"We want them to know what they're really walking into and if we explain where people are going to be, then its not this surprise or this uncertainty. That they can feel better about telling people about what they saw, what happened to them, and the unfortunate things that they have been through," said Kelson Castain, Senior Deputy District Attorney.

The model was donated by Imagination Dollhouses for Children. The creator of the nonprofit worked in criminal justice for 40 years. He says these models help kids feel "bigger" than the courtroom and allow them to be exposed to a situation to better prepare them.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.