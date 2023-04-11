Demolition of the Sunbird Mountain Grill began Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A city icon on the northwest side of Colorado Springs was demolished this afternoon. The Sunbird Mountain Grill Restaurant off I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road was torn down on Monday.

The restaurant was a fine dining establishment and venue hall until it closed in 2018 after 40 years.

An ad agency purchased the building in 2021 to convert it into an office space. However, they say the outdated infrastructure was not salvageable so they decided to tear it down to build a new 18,000-square-foot event center instead.

"Coming out of something like this, out of the rubble of this will be something new that hopefully, next generations get to experience," said Colt Haugen President of the High Garden Center. "That they come back to this building twenty, thirty years later and have the same memories walking in the door that I had as a kid."

The High Garden Center is expected to be completed and ready for business by the fall of next year.

The render of the High Garden Center can be seen here.

