Demolition of the Martin Drake Power Plant completed Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — City officials marked the demolition of the Martin Drake Power Plant Thursday. The coal plant was decommissioned almost two years ago as the city transitions to more sustainable energy.

The final stack came down back in July.

The demolition of the plant, which stood in Colorado Springs for almost 100 years, drastically changes the skyline of the city.

City leaders say the demolition of the Drake Power Plant marks the end of an era for Colorado Springs.

"The demolition of (the) Drake Power Plant is just one of many steps ahead," said Dave Donelson, a Colorado Springs City Councilmember. "While it's good to recognize this moment, it's also important to remind the community that our energy transition is not complete."

Currently, there are six natural gas plants near the site of Martin Drake that are supplying power to the City of Colorado Springs.

